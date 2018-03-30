Comparing Oshkosh (OSK) & Horizon Global (HZN)

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oshkosh and Horizon Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 4 10 0 2.71 Horizon Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

Oshkosh currently has a consensus price target of $92.92, indicating a potential upside of 20.26%. Horizon Global has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.31%. Given Horizon Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Global is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 4.48% 16.64% 7.28% Horizon Global -0.40% 17.35% 3.80%

Dividends

Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Horizon Global does not pay a dividend. Oshkosh pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oshkosh has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oshkosh and Horizon Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $6.83 billion 0.84 $285.60 million $4.25 18.18 Horizon Global $892.98 million 0.23 -$3.55 million $0.98 8.41

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Global. Horizon Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Horizon Global on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London. The Company operates through four segments: Access equipment, Defense, Fire & emergency and Commercial. The Access equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment provides supply parts and services and wheeled vehicles. The Fire & Emergency segment manufactures and markets commercial and custom fire vehicles, simulators and emergency vehicles. The Commercial segment manufactures, markets and distributes concrete mixers, portable concrete batch plants, and vehicle and vehicle body components.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. Its towing product category includes devices and accessories installed on a tow-vehicle for the purpose of attaching a trailer and camper, among others, such as hitches and other towing accessories. Its trailering product category includes control devices and components of the trailer itself, such as brake controls and brake replacement parts. Its cargo management product category includes a range of products used to facilitate the transportation of various forms of cargo, to secure that cargo or to organize items. Its other product category includes a range of items, such as tubular push bars, side steps, and commercial brooms and brushes.

