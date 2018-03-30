Comparing SandRidge Energy (SD) & The Competition

SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL-INTEGRATED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SandRidge Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 13.17% 6.18% 4.68% SandRidge Energy Competitors 1.16% 8.15% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SandRidge Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 SandRidge Energy Competitors 587 1971 2247 130 2.39

SandRidge Energy currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.73%. As a group, “OIL-INTEGRATED” companies have a potential downside of 1.97%. Given SandRidge Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SandRidge Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $357.30 million $47.06 million 8.06 SandRidge Energy Competitors $74.33 billion $2.90 billion -38.41

SandRidge Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “OIL-INTEGRATED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “OIL-INTEGRATED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SandRidge Energy peers beat SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent. It focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. It owns and operates additional interests in west Texas. It also operates businesses and infrastructure systems, including a saltwater gathering and disposal system, and an electrical transmission system.

