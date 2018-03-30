Comparing The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

This table compares The Cheesecake Factory and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory 6.96% 20.30% 9.65% El Pollo LoCo 2.15% 9.00% 5.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Cheesecake Factory and El Pollo LoCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory $2.26 billion 0.98 $157.39 million $2.60 18.55 El Pollo LoCo $401.70 million 0.91 $8.61 million $0.63 15.08

The Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than El Pollo LoCo. El Pollo LoCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. El Pollo LoCo does not pay a dividend. The Cheesecake Factory pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and El Pollo LoCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory 1 14 3 0 2.11 El Pollo LoCo 0 3 1 0 2.25

The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus target price of $47.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.95%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than The Cheesecake Factory.

Volatility and Risk

The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats El Pollo LoCo on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of March 8, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.