Comparing Wilmar International (WLMIY) & The Competition

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS: WLMIY) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agribusiness” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Wilmar International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Wilmar International alerts:

This table compares Wilmar International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $43.85 billion $1.22 billion N/A Wilmar International Competitors $8.40 billion $354.07 million 13.35

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Dividends

Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. As a group, “Agribusiness” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 50.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wilmar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wilmar International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilmar International Competitors 221 733 766 49 2.36

As a group, “Agribusiness” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Wilmar International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wilmar International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Wilmar International has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International’s peers have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wilmar International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International 3.67% 6.64% 2.82% Wilmar International Competitors -18.29% 0.05% 0.07%

Summary

Wilmar International beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 241,892 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in the processing, merchandising, branding, and distribution of palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseeds products, such as soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, canola, peanut, corn, and rice bran oil and meal products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, and bran and pollard to distributors, wholesalers, feed millers, industrial users, and retailers. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in the milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups in bulk and packaged forms; generation and sale of electricity; manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; distribution of a range of chemicals and specialty ingredients; and ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.