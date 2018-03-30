Compugen (CGEN) Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 801,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 282,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 1,103,384 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/compugen-cgen-trading-up-11-3.html.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. is a therapeutic discovery company. The Company focuses on infrastructure to discover drug targets and develop therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates. The Company’s pipeline primarily consists of early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on drug targets discovered by the Company, primarily immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.