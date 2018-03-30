Computacenter plc (CCC) Insider Michael J. Norris Sells 94,458 Shares

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 94,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($16.12), for a total value of £1,102,324.86 ($1,522,968.86).

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 1,148 ($15.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,410.00 and a PE ratio of 1,739.39. Computacenter plc has a 52-week low of GBX 708.73 ($9.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,206 ($16.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc is a provider of information technology (IT) infrastructure services. The Company’s segments include UK, Germany, France and Belgium. The Company advises organizations on IT strategy, implement technology and manages its customers’ infrastructures. It provides user support, devices and secures provision of applications and data to support individual working styles.

