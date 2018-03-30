Computer Task Group (CTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 83,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,818. The firm has a market cap of $125.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Computer Task Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000% of outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Filip J. L. Gyde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Filip J. L. Gyde sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $256,547.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,281.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 67.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

