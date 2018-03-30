Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “CAG’s 3Q EBIT was slightly below consensus & 2018 EBIT guidance was unchanged. Results/guidance is much better than feared especially considering the significant guide down by GIS yesterday. Sales were generally in-line despite greater than expected retailer inventory reductions, which is encouraging. Gross margins were lower than expected driven by higher input costs and growth-related investments both of which we view as transitory. FY18 EPS guidance raised and implies 4Q sales and EBIT above consensus. EPS guidance was raised to a range of $2.03 to $2.05 from a range of $1.95 to $2.02. Sales and margin guidance is unchanged and previous guidance already included the benefit from tax reform. Interest expense is coming in well below initial guidance and points to strong cash flow generation. Relative to consensus, new guidance implies 4Q18 sales 4% above, EBIT 2% above and EPS 18% above.””

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAG. UBS raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,318. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,552.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $216,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $877,447.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,900.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

