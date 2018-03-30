Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Receives $171.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. Scotiabank set a $145.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of CXO stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. 454,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,517. Concho Resources has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,831.24, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Concho Resources had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total transaction of $12,418,946.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,614,666.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $5,925,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,303,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,759 shares of company stock worth $18,948,027. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 241,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Concho Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,663,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $350,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

