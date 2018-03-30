Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,751. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CDOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

