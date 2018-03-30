OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.32.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.94 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $24,074.40, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

