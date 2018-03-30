Constellation Brands (STZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $10.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $7.43 on Friday, hitting $227.92. 4,303,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,705. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.53 and a 12 month high of $231.83. The company has a market cap of $44,378.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.34.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

