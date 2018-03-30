Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $211.08, but opened at $220.49. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $227.92, with a volume of 4307400 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.34.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $42,931.61, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

