Contrasting 3D Systems (DDD) and Silicom (SILC)

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) and Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 3D Systems and Silicom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 5 9 1 0 1.73 Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

3D Systems currently has a consensus target price of $12.32, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Silicom has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Silicom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicom is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Silicom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $646.07 million 2.04 -$66.19 million ($0.59) -19.64 Silicom $125.69 million 2.07 $21.71 million N/A N/A

Silicom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

Risk & Volatility

3D Systems has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicom has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Silicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Silicom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Silicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -10.24% -8.48% -6.12% Silicom 17.28% 16.78% 13.73%

Summary

Silicom beats 3D Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments. Its solutions support applications in a range of industries, including healthcare, aerospace, automotive and durable goods. The Company offers a range of 3D printers, print materials, software, haptic devices, scanners and virtual surgical simulators. The Company offers a range of 3D printing technologies, including Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Printing (DMP), MultiJet Printing (MJP) and ColorJet Printing (CJP). The Company also offers 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

