Comparing 3M (NYSE:MMM) and The Competition

3M (NYSE: MMM) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “CONGLOMERATES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 3M to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.35% 48.34% 16.00% 3M Competitors -3,063.78% -70.93% -49.66%

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. 3M pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years. 3M lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 3M and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 4 2 8 0 2.29 3M Competitors 218 898 1556 41 2.52

3M currently has a consensus target price of $250.92, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies have a potential upside of 15.82%. Given 3M’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3M has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3M and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $31.66 billion $4.86 billion 27.72 3M Competitors $20.21 billion $854.14 million 0.96

3M has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. 3M is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

3M has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M’s rivals have a beta of -2.59, suggesting that their average share price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

3M rivals beat 3M on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems. The Health Care segment serves markets that include medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, health information systems, and food manufacturing and testing. The Consumer segment serves markets that include consumer retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets.

