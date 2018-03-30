Contrasting Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) & The Competition

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE: BUD) is one of 54 public companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Anheuser Busch Inbev to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anheuser Busch Inbev and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser Busch Inbev 1 1 8 0 2.70 Anheuser Busch Inbev Competitors 309 1445 1696 64 2.43

Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus price target of $129.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Anheuser Busch Inbev’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Anheuser Busch Inbev is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anheuser Busch Inbev and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser Busch Inbev $56.44 billion $8.00 billion N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev Competitors $7.34 billion $719.00 million 29.56

Anheuser Busch Inbev has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Dividends

Anheuser Busch Inbev pays an annual dividend of $3.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 43.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser Busch Inbev has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser Busch Inbev and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser Busch Inbev 14.17% 19.47% 6.40% Anheuser Busch Inbev Competitors -19.26% -50.42% -7.92%

Risk & Volatility

Anheuser Busch Inbev has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser Busch Inbev’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anheuser Busch Inbev beats its rivals on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler. The Company’s soft drinks business consists of both own production and agreements with PepsiCo related to bottling and distribution arrangements between its various subsidiaries and PepsiCo. Ambev, which is a subsidiary of the Company, is a PepsiCo bottler. Brands that are distributed under these agreements are Pepsi, 7UP and Gatorade.

