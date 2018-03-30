Contrasting Cree (CREE) & MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -7.77% -1.24% -1.04% MACOM Technology Solutions -28.19% 10.35% 5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cree and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 3 11 2 0 1.94 MACOM Technology Solutions 1 5 4 0 2.30

Cree currently has a consensus price target of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 16.37%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $36.11, indicating a potential upside of 117.54%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Cree.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Cree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cree and MACOM Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $1.47 billion 2.73 -$98.11 million $0.19 212.16 MACOM Technology Solutions $698.77 million 1.53 -$169.49 million $1.88 8.83

Cree has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cree has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Cree on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems. The Company has three segments: Lighting Products, LED Products, and Power and RF Products. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs. The Company’s LED Products segment offers LED components, LED chips and silicon carbide (SiC) materials. The Company’s Power and RF Products segment offers power devices and RF devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets lighting systems for indoor and outdoor applications, with a focus on LED lighting systems for the commercial, industrial and consumer markets.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various markets, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

