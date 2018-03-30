Contrasting DXC Technology (CSC) and ARI Network Services (ARIS)

DXC Technology (NYSE: CSC) and ARI Network Services (NASDAQ:ARIS) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DXC Technology and ARI Network Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 2 2 0 2.50 ARI Network Services 1 1 0 0 1.50

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given DXC Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than ARI Network Services.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ARI Network Services does not pay a dividend. DXC Technology pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and ARI Network Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology N/A N/A N/A ($0.34) -202.97 ARI Network Services N/A N/A N/A $0.14 50.64

DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARI Network Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and ARI Network Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 7.42% 14.65% 5.52% ARI Network Services 11.55% 18.27% 9.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of ARI Network Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ARI Network Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation. Its analytics services and solutions include Data Discovery Experience, Data Workload Optimization and Managed Business Intelligence Services. The Company addresses analytic solution needs to run the business, including customer analytic services, warranty analytics, predictive maintenance analytics, social intelligence analytics, healthcare analytics, insurance analytics, data pipeline and operations, banking analytics, airline analytics and operational analytics. The Company also offers e-commerce, finance and administration products and services.

About ARI Network Services

ARI Network Services, Inc. (ARI) provides Website, software and data solutions. The Company’s solutions include Lead Generation and eCommerce Websites, eCatalogs, Business Management Software, Digital Marketing Services. It offers a menu of Website add-ons, including a mobile inventory management application, third-party inventory integrations and business management integrations. Its eCatalog solutions offer access to its library of electronic product content through a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) solutions. Its Business Management Software solutions are offered in the automotive tire and wheel aftermarket (ATW) aftermarket under the TCS Technologies, an ARI Company brand name. ARI’s Digital Marketing Services include search engine optimization, e-mail marketing, search engine marketing (PPC), online reputation management and online directory management. The Company’s other solutions include software, professional services and hosting services.

