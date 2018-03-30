Allied World Assurance (AWHHF) versus National Interstate (NATL) Head to Head Review

Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS: AWHHF) and National Interstate (NASDAQ:NATL) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied World Assurance and National Interstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied World Assurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Interstate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied World Assurance presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 52.47%. Given Allied World Assurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allied World Assurance is more favorable than National Interstate.

Profitability

This table compares Allied World Assurance and National Interstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied World Assurance 12.56% 8.96% 2.42% National Interstate 5.91% 10.13% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of National Interstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of National Interstate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Allied World Assurance pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. National Interstate pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allied World Assurance pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Interstate pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied World Assurance and National Interstate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A $2.97 17.36 National Interstate N/A N/A N/A $1.38 23.56

Allied World Assurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Interstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allied World Assurance beats National Interstate on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied World Assurance

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

About National Interstate

National Interstate Corporation and its subsidiaries operate as an insurance holding company that underwrites and sells traditional and alternative property and casualty insurance products to the passenger transportation, trucking and moving and storage industries, general commercial insurance to small businesses in Hawaii and Alaska and personal insurance to owners of recreational vehicles throughout the United States. The Company is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a focus on the transportation industry. The Company operates through property and casualty insurance segment. The Company offers approximately 40 product lines in the specialty property and casualty insurance market, which it groups into approximately four general business components: alternative risk transfer (ART), transportation, specialty personal lines, and Hawaii and Alaska based on the class of business, insureds’ risk participation or geographic location.

