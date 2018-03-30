Control4 (CTRL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $26.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Control4 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Control4 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.65 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of Control4 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRL opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.42. Control4 has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Control4 will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Control4 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 41,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $1,019,248.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg Bishop sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $55,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,411. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Control4 by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Control4 by 17.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Control4 by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Control4 by 23.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Control4 by 9.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

