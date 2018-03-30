ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVON. William Blair started coverage on ConvergeOne in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CVON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 40,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,897. ConvergeOne has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

In other ConvergeOne news, Director Richard Katzman bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

