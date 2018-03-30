ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) in a report published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVON opened at $9.24 on Monday. ConvergeOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

In other ConvergeOne news, Director Richard Katzman purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About ConvergeOne

Forum Merger Corporation is a blank check company. The Company focuses on acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transaction or other similar business transaction, one or more businesses or assets that it has not yet identified.

