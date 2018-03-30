Convergys Corp (CVG) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of Convergys worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convergys in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Convergys in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convergys in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Convergys by 27.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Convergys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of NYSE CVG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 633,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,441. Convergys Corp has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,042.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.78 million. Convergys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. analysts anticipate that Convergys Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Convergys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVG. ValuEngine raised shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convergys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Convergys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation is engaged in customer experience outsourcing. The Company’s geographical segments include North America and Rest of World. The Company offers services across industries, including communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, government and healthcare. The Company helps businesses to create customer experiences across multiple interaction channels, such as voice, chat, e-mail and interactive voice response.

