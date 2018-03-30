California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,694 Shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cooper-Standard Automotive worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard Automotive by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Automotive by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aleksandra A. Miziolek sold 1,700 shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,780.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $591,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,102. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPS traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $122.81. 123,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,169.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cooper-Standard Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.01 million. Cooper-Standard Automotive had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Cooper-Standard Automotive’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Automotive will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper-Standard Automotive

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

