Copa (CPA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copa from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:CPA opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Copa has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $5,371.10, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Copa had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Copa by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 232,900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copa by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 237,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 142,636 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Copa by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 206,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 106,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $11,354,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

