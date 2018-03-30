Copart (CPRT) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens set a $49.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Consumer Edge raised Copart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.86.

CPRT stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,560.28, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Copart will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $676,516.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 68,004 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $2,950,013.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $544,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $839,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Copart by 29.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,082,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 247,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 58,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

