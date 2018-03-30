CoreSite Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

CoreSite has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. CoreSite has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect CoreSite to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

COR stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 435,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CoreSite has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,433.22, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. CoreSite had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. CoreSite’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CoreSite will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven James Smith sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $802,750.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $113,792.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,043.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,780 and sold 46,631 shares valued at $4,625,019. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreSite in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 target price on shares of CoreSite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreSite from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.

CoreSite Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

