Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Blackbird Energy Inc (BBI)

Blackbird Energy Inc (CVE:BBI) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Blackbird Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Shares of CVE:BBI opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Blackbird Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $291.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -0.03.

About Blackbird Energy

Blackbird Energy Inc is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s operations are located in Western Canada. The Company is engaged in crude oil condensate and natural gas exploration, development and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

