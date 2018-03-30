Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.21% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,034.90, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.91 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $40.00 price target on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-4-51-million-holdings-in-flagstar-bancorp-inc-fbc-updated.html.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.