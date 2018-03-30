Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Increases Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.74% of Cutera worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,015,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after buying an additional 502,933 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $4,789,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $3,777,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 185,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $662.85, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cutera had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry Laber sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $264,980.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,647.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Reinstein sold 7,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $325,386.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

