Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.82% of Care.com worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Care.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Care.com news, CTO David Krupinski sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $62,816.91. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,596.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $315,312.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,773.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,231 shares of company stock worth $2,840,650. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Care.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CRCM stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $496.85, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Care.com had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Care.com’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Care.com Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

