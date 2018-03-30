Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 1,971 Shares of HRPT Properties Trust (EQC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its holdings in HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in HRPT Properties Trust were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 94.8% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,896,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 922,855 shares during the last quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 980,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,633,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 459,182 shares during the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 1,137.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 497,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 457,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,780,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 431,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $443,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQC opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a current ratio of 39.45. HRPT Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3,751.50, a PE ratio of 180.41 and a beta of 0.04.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.03 million. HRPT Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. analysts predict that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRPT Properties Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

