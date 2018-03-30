Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells $255,180.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $255,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,514,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,461,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 578,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 140.92% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 85,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

