Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 16,080 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.49% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,637,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,971 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,607,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,252,000 after purchasing an additional 860,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,375,000 after purchasing an additional 604,417 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,629,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,482,000 after purchasing an additional 559,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 317,588 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2,613.11, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.44 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.44%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.99%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $220,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,157.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,134.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $138,944 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. The Company’s segments are Defense/IT Locations; Regional Office; operating wholesale data center, and other.

