Coty (COTY) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Head to Head Contrast

Coty (NYSE: COTY) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Coty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Coty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coty and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $7.65 billion 1.79 -$422.20 million N/A N/A LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $48.16 billion 3.25 $5.79 billion N/A N/A

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Coty.

Volatility & Risk

Coty has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -4.15% 4.45% 1.82% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coty and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 2 6 7 0 2.33 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 2 2 0 2.50

Coty currently has a consensus price target of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Summary

Coty beats LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions, as well as whiskey. The Fashion & Leather Goods business group includes brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Donna Karan, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine and Edun. It focuses on the perfumes, make-up and skincare business, and offers a range of brands, including Christian Dior, Guerlain and Kenzo. The Watches & Jewelry sector operates in two segments: high-quality watchmaking, and jewelry and high jewelry. Its Selective Retailing companies operate in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Its other activities include Les Echos group, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc.

