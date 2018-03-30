Cousins Properties (CUZ) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cousins Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4838923874209 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

CUZ stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3,565.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $109.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

