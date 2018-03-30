NantHealth’s (NH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NantHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 95,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,775. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $328.99, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other NantHealth news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $25,258.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $319,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,745 shares of company stock valued at $66,549. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 351.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 71,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 68,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “NantHealth’s (NH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/cowen-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-nanthealth-nh-updated.html.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.