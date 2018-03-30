Crane (CR) and General Electric (GE) Head to Head Review

General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Crane (NYSE:CR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get General Electric alerts:

This table compares General Electric and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric -4.74% 11.60% 2.60% Crane 6.17% 20.66% 7.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for General Electric and Crane, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric 5 11 4 0 1.95 Crane 0 3 10 0 2.77

General Electric presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 34.77%. Crane has a consensus target price of $108.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Given General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Electric is more favorable than Crane.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

General Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Crane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. General Electric pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

General Electric has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Crane has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Electric and Crane’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric $122.09 billion 0.96 -$5.79 billion $1.05 12.84 Crane $2.79 billion 1.99 $171.80 million $4.53 20.47

Crane has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Electric. General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crane beats General Electric on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; offshore wind turbines; solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry; and blades for onshore and offshore wind turbines. The Oil & Gas segment offers oilfield services, oilfield equipment, turbomachinery and process solutions, and digital solutions. The Aviation segment provides jet engines and turboprops; maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts; and additive machines, materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products, services, and manufacturing solutions for drug discovery, the biopharmaceutical industry, and cellular and gene therapy technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation and services. The Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; parts, integrated software solutions, and data analytics; software-enabled solutions; mining equipment and services; and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. The Lighting segment offers light emitting diode products; and energy efficiency and productivity solutions. The Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co. (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment includes Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) and Merchandising Systems. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies various components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace and military aerospace, and defense markets. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles (RVs), truck bodies, truck trailers, with additional applications in commercial and industrial buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.