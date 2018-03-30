Creativecoin Price Down 35.9% This Week (CRYPTO:CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Creativecoin has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,132.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creativecoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001858 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creativecoin alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006590 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004230 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Creativecoin Coin Profile

Creativecoin (CRYPTO:CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 13,897,535 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Creativecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creativecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.