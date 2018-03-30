Credence Coin (CRDNC) Price Reaches $0.0053

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Credence Coin has a market cap of $18,092.00 and $7.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credence Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last week, Credence Coin has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Credence Coin Profile

CRDNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official website is credence-coin.com. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credence Coin

Credence Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy Credence Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credence Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credence Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

