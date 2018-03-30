Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 22 price objective on UBS Group (VTX:UBSG) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UBSG has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 20 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays set a CHF 15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 19.95.

Get UBS Group alerts:

VTX UBSG opened at CHF 17.64 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a one year low of CHF 15.11 and a one year high of CHF 19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,990.00 and a PE ratio of 17.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/credit-suisse-group-analysts-give-ubs-group-ubsg-a-chf-22-price-target.html.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.