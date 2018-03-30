Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €16.50 ($20.37) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORA. Goldman Sachs set a €19.20 ($23.70) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.40 ($19.01) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.13 ($21.15).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €14.03 ($17.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37,330.00 and a PE ratio of 20.94. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($19.51).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

