Creditbit Price Reaches $0.13 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $19,857.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.64 or 0.04629440 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004192 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012900 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007324 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,560,838 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditbit is an ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

