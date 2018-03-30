Crescent Point Energy Co. (CPG) Stake Increased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy Co. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,551,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,418,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,091,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 708,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 671,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,602.24, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.51. Crescent Point Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $721.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.70 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.99%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

