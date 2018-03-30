Insider Buying: WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Purchases 1,456,767 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 1,456,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,474,154.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WOW opened at $7.15 on Friday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. UBS lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,782,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,425 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 44.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,154,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 279,980 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,135,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc is a cable operator in the United States. The Company provides high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video), digital telephony (Telephony) and business-class services. The Company’s products are available either as a bundle or as an individual service to residential and business services customers.

