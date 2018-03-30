CrevaCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $90.00 (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, CrevaCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CrevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,890.00 and $90.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000221 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000488 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin Coin Profile

CrevaCoin (CREVA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com.

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase CrevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

