CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

CRH Medical stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.14. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,963,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,028 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 890,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,665,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 69.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

