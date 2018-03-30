Criteo SA (CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.42. Criteo also reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.47. Criteo had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

In related news, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $31,247.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 7,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $177,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149,323 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,150,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,244,000 after acquiring an additional 213,124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 561,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $25.84 on Friday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,784.46, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/criteo-sa-crto-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-46-per-share.html.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.