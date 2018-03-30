Critical Analysis: Boot Barn (BOOT) vs. Its Competitors

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Boot Barn to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boot Barn and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $629.82 million $14.19 million N/A Boot Barn Competitors $8.91 billion $395.30 million 19.66

Boot Barn’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boot Barn.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Boot Barn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boot Barn and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 2 6 0 2.75 Boot Barn Competitors 2118 11452 15230 593 2.49

Boot Barn currently has a consensus target price of $17.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Boot Barn’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boot Barn has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Boot Barn has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 3.67% 9.55% 3.11% Boot Barn Competitors -0.26% -207.83% 3.81%

Summary

Boot Barn rivals beat Boot Barn on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of January 31, 2018, it operated approximately 226 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

