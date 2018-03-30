Critical Analysis: Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) and Its Competitors

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: ZURVY) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “INSURANCE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zurich Insurance Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zurich Insurance Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Zurich Insurance Group Competitors 941 3980 4516 216 2.42

As a group, “INSURANCE” companies have a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Zurich Insurance Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zurich Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. As a group, “INSURANCE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 44.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $63.96 billion $3.00 billion N/A Zurich Insurance Group Competitors $15.91 billion $1.32 billion 13.80

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group Competitors 4.32% 3.28% 0.92%

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group competitors beat Zurich Insurance Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses. The Global Life segment is engaged in providing unit-linked, protection and corporate propositions through global distribution and proposition pillars. The Farmers segment, through Farmers Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, provides certain non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Insurance Exchange, Fire Insurance Exchange, Truck Insurance Exchange, and their subsidiaries and affiliates. The Other Operating Businesses segment includes the Company’s Holding and Financing activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes its insurance and reinsurance businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.